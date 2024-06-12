LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on LL Flooring

LL Flooring Stock Down 2.5 %

LL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.80. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 154,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.