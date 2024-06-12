LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.27). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LM Funding America will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

