Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,380,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

LMT stock opened at $462.80 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.