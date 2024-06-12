Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

