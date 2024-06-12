Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

LBPH opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

