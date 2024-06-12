Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $52.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.
Several research firms have commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.