Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $52.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

