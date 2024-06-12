Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.64

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.77. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 179,316 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

