Lynn B. Trelstad Sells 25,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in TEGNA by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,585,000 after buying an additional 747,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 2,114,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $38,009,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.