Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDGL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,064 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.