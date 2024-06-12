MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$72,446.61 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

