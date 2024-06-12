Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,226,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

