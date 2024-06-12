Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.13

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.13 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 258.20 ($3.29). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 254.40 ($3.24), with a volume of 1,556,992 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMG. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.11) to GBX 318 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.33 ($4.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.13.

In other news, insider Dixit Joshi bought 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($126,903.90). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

