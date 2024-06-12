Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

