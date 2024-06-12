ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.75.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

MAN stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

