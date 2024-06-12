Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.56

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.56 and traded as high as C$35.96. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$35.48, with a volume of 6,249,827 shares.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.56.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Insiders sold a total of 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

