Mark Slicer Sells 519 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.