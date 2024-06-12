Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 604,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Up 7.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maxpro Capital Acquisition
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.