MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.01 and last traded at C$12.01. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.56.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.75.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

