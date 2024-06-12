MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.01 and last traded at C$12.01. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.56.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Up 3.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.75.
About MCAN Mortgage
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MCAN Mortgage
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.