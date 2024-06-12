MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.14. Approximately 26,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

MDA Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.51.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.