Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.85. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

