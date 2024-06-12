Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $9.85. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.