Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRD opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm has a market cap of C$362.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of C$49.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 2.2519084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

