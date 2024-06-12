Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

