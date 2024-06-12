Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

