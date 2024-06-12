Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MTAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

