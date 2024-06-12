Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,441.40 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,352.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,262.40.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

