Michael J. Watson Sells 4,208 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

