Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $432.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $433.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.49 and its 200 day moving average is $403.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

