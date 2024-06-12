Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.90. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.