Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

