Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.