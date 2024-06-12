Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading 13.4% Higher

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 29,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 12,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 864.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.