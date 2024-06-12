MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

