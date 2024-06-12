Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $98.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

