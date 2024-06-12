Muna Bhanji Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.6 %

CYTK stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

