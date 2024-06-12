musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 109,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 667,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.16 million, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 2.49.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

