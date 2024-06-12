NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NantHealth stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
NantHealth Company Profile
