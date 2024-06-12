NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.