Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $48,552,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

