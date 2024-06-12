National Bankshares Increases Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Price Target to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

ORA opened at C$12.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.99. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The stock has a market cap of C$886.38 million, a PE ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.