National Bankshares Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

CG stock opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

