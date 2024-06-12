Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Natuzzi has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

