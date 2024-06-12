Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Position Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

