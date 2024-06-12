Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 2,528 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average is $281.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

