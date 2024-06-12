Nebula Research & Development LLC Acquires Shares of 2,608 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of MORN opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.78 and a 200 day moving average of $290.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total transaction of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total value of $117,023.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,641,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,916,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

