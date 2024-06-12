Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 8,855 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Tennant by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.75.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

