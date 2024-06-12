Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.09% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

