Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $701,000 Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $396.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

