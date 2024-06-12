Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 716,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $575.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

