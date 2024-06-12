Nebula Research & Development LLC Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

