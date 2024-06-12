Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $707,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

