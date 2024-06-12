Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $736,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UiPath by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 196,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

