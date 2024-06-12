Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.