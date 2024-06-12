Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 392,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 274,535 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 612,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,847 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.